Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,300; JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Technical Experts View: 10,350 could pose a short term resistance or pause for the markets - this could be for profit booking too. The trend continues to remain positive until we don't break 10,200 on a closing basis. Until then we could use a "buy on dips" approach, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst from Deen Dayal Investments.
Important Update: The market regulator SEBI has eased preferential allotment rules for listed companies having stressed assets. The pricing is not to be less than 2- week average of weekly high & low of volume weighted average price. The allotment cannot be made to a person part of the promoter group and eligible preferential allotment that trigger open offer to be exempt from making open offer, reported CNBC-TV18.
Stock Update: Siemens India's 16.98 shares were traded on BSE special block window at Rs 1,073.50 per share. On June 17, Siemens AG had informed the stock exchanges that it intends to sell 47.7 percent stake in Siemens India to Siemens International Holding via an inter-se transfer. At 9:22 am, the shares traded 1.21 percent higher at Rs 1,097 on the NSE.
Opening Bell: Market opens higher on the back of gains in PSU banks, media indexes
Indian market opened higher on Tuesday despite negative sentiment on the H-1B visa's front. PSU banks and media indexes contributed to the gains while Bajaj twins and Cipla remained the top gainers of the Nifty50 index. While, all IT heavyweights were the index top losers, starting from Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 99 points higher to 35,000 while the Nifty50 opened 36 points higher to 10,347.
Indian IT industry 'Atmanirbhar'; US order will not have significant impact, say experts
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order restricting immigrant workers in the country. Issuing a presidential proclamation, Trump temporarily blocked those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas.
The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.
The move is likely to impact Indian IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, among others as nearly 70 percent of the 85,000 visas issued each year are to Indians. Work visas such as H1-B and L1 are regularly used by Indian and multinational IT companies to hire Indian employees to work on US contracts in that country.
TCS and Infosys exposure to H-1B visas is at 40-50 percent while Wipro and HCL Tech's at 30-35 percent. Continue reading!
Fitch revises outlook of 9 Indian banks to Negative from Stable
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of nine Indian banks to Negative from Stable. This is on account of the impact of the escalating coronavirus pandemic on India's economy. This follows Fitch's India outlook rating revision on the 'BBB-' rating to Negative from Stable on June 18.
The banks include Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM), State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Baroda (New Zealand), Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Read more
Reliance Industries could be in focus today as it pips Nike, McDonald's to $150 billion club
Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to hit $150 billion market capitalisation (m-cap), to enter the top 60 global firms. It is also the most valued firm in the country on the basis of market cap.
The company is now one of the top 60 global leaders in terms of m-cap. The company has pipped MNCs like Nike ($149 billion, McDonald's ($139 billion), Costco ($132 billion), and Accenture ($133 billion) to reach the $150 billion club. Here's more on this
Apple breaks up with Intel after 15 years, transitions to its own chips
After a 15-year long partnership with Intel, Apple is officially transitioning the Mac to its in-house Silicon chips. The transition to Apple Silicon is one of the biggest leaps for the Mac. "Today we are announcing our transition to Apple Silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the firm’s first ever virtual-only World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).
For the past 15 years, Apple has been using Intel chips to power its computers and Macs. However, it has been building its A-Series arm-based processors for iPhones and iPads. With this move, Apple has taken another step towards wanting to have a greater control on how it builds and develops products.
In terms of timelines, the tech giant plans to ship the first Mac with Apple Silicon by the end of the year and is hoping to complete the transition in about two years. Click here to read more
Important Update: Donald Trump signs proclamation suspending entry of workers on H-1B visas, others
Suspending the entry of certain foreign workers into the United States, President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a presidential proclamation, temporarily blocking those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas.
The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.
"The entry of additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L nonimmigrant visa programs, therefore, presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans affected by the extraordinary economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak," read the order. Read more
Firstly, let's see how the markets fared yesterday
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at over three-month highs on Monday as gains in financials, metals, pharma and auto stocks outweigh the impact of a record surge in domestic coronavirus cases.
The Sensex ended 179.59 points or 0.52 percent higher at 34,911.32 while the Nifty gained 66.80 points or 0.65 percent to settle at 10,311.20. Broader markets, Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices gained 1.59 percent and 2.31 percent, respectively.
However, last hour profit booking dragged indices to end off day's high.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a market cap of $150 billion with the stock hitting record high of Rs 1,804.10 per share. Financial Heavyweights such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank lifted Nifty above 10,300 levels.
Barring IT, all other Nifty sectoral indices ended with gains. Nifty PSU Bank gained the most over 3 percent followed by Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media.
Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India and Vedanta Industries led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Wipro, GAIL India ONGC, HDFC and Hindalco Industries were the top losers.
Today, the Indian market is likely to open lower as the SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty50, was trading 105.75 points or 1.02 percent lower at 10,245.50, at 7:15 am, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market.