Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,300; JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Indian IT industry 'Atmanirbhar'; US order will not have significant impact, say experts

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order restricting immigrant workers in the country. Issuing a presidential proclamation, Trump temporarily blocked those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas.

The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.

The move is likely to impact Indian IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, among others as nearly 70 percent of the 85,000 visas issued each year are to Indians. Work visas such as H1-B and L1 are regularly used by Indian and multinational IT companies to hire Indian employees to work on US contracts in that country.

TCS and Infosys exposure to H-1B visas is at 40-50 percent while Wipro and HCL Tech's at 30-35 percent.