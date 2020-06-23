  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,300; JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Mousumi Paul | Published: June 23, 2020 09:19 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian market opened higher on Tuesday despite negative sentiment on the H-1B visa's front. PSU banks and media indexes contributed to the gains while Bajaj twins and Cipla remained the top gainers of the Nifty50 index.  All IT heavyweights were the index top losers, starting from Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement