Sensex, Nifty hold gains; realty, auto stocks lead
Updated : September 11, 2019 01:01 PM IST
Indian markets extended gains during Wednesday afternoon trade due to the gains in realty, auto and PSU banks.
According to experts, market sentiment has also improved due to positive global cues and hopes of further measures by the government to boost economy.
At 12:40 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 37,235.50, up 90.05 points or 0.24 percent and the Nifty at 11,021.05, up 18 points or 0.16 percent.
