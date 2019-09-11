Sensex, Nifty hold gains; realty, auto stocks lead

Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains in the afternoon trade on Wednesday led by gains in realty, auto and PSU banks. Market sentiment has also improved due to positive global cues and hopes of further measures by the government to boost the economy.

At 12:40 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 37,235.50, up 90.05 points or 0.24 percent and the Nifty at 11,021.05, up 18 points or 0.16 percent.

Nifty Realty remained the best-performer led by Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank. Most sectors traded in green with the exception of Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma.

YES Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while Zee Entertainment, Wipro, HCL Technologies, GAIL and Tech Mahindra were the major laggards.

The share price of Crax maker DFM Foods plunged nearly 9 percent intraday on Wednesday after Advent International launched an open offer for another 26 percent stake or around 1.30 crore shares of the company at a price of Rs 249.50 per share. The price is lower than Rs 270.20 at which DFM Food shares closed on BSE on Monday.

YES Bank shares rose over 8 percent on Wednesday on reports that Rana Kapoor is in talks with Paytm to sell his stake in the bank. The stock rose as much as 8.3 percent to Rs 68.35 per share on BSE.

Meanwhile, global bond yields climbed and stock markets held firm on Wednesday, as hopes of easing U.S.-China tensions and diminished risk of a no-deal Brexit prompted buying of out-of-favour value stocks before key central bank meetings.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.