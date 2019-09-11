#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sensex, Nifty hold gains; realty, auto stocks lead

Updated : September 11, 2019 01:01 PM IST

Indian markets extended gains during Wednesday afternoon trade due to the gains in realty, auto and PSU banks.
According to experts, market sentiment has also improved due to positive global cues and hopes of further measures by the government to boost economy.
At 12:40 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 37,235.50, up 90.05 points or 0.24 percent and the Nifty at 11,021.05, up 18 points or 0.16 percent.
Sensex, Nifty hold gains; realty, auto stocks lead
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV