Sensex, Nifty hold gains; midcaps, smallcaps outperform

Updated : August 09, 2019 02:55 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices inched higher in afternoon trade on Friday amid reports the government may exempt the foreign portfolio investors from the additional surcharge.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 37,722.05, higher by 394.69 points or 1.06 percent. The Nifty50 was at 11,154, higher by 121.55 points or 1.10 percent.
All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in green, led by the Nifty Financial Services, up 1.83 percent, followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Realty.
