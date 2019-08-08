Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by HCL Tech, TCS

Indian equity benchmark indices held gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday led by IT majors HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services. The BSE Sensex was trading at 36,818.21, higher by 127.71 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty50 was at 10,884.95, higher by 29.45 points or 0.27 percent.

Most of the sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green territory, led by the Nifty IT, up 1.18 percent, followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG.

HCL Technologies, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Hindalco were the top-gainers while Cipla, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and UPL remained the top laggards.

Affle India made a strong stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a 25 percent premium over its issue price. Affle India shares opened at Rs 929.90 per share on the BSE,Â up 24.81 percent from the issue price of Rs 745 per share. Intraday, the stock rose to Rs 947.40, up 27.17 from its issue price.

Maruti Suzuki shares were down 0.86 percent intraday on Thursday after the company cut its production in July by 25.15 percent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output.

According to a CLSA report, domestic mutual funds (DMFs) added selected banking names in their portfolio and FIIs invested in both lending and non-lending companies .

Asian shares were trying to piece together a rally on Thursday as Beijing reported surprisingly solid trade numbers while also limiting the fall in its yuan, offering a brief respite from fears of a global currency war.