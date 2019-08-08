#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by HCL Tech, TCS

Updated : August 08, 2019 02:30 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices remained higher on Thursday due to the gains in the IT sector. Majority of the Nifty sectoral indices were trading the green, led by the Nifty IT followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG.Â 
HCL Technologies, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Hindalco were the top-gainers while Cipla, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and UPL remained the top laggards.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 36,818.21, higher by 127.71 points or 0.34 percent while NSE Nifty50 was at 10,884.95, higher by 29.45 points or 0.27 percent.Â 
