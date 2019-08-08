Market
Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by HCL Tech, TCS
Updated : August 08, 2019 02:30 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices remained higher on Thursday due to the gains in the IT sector. Majority of the Nifty sectoral indices were trading the green, led by the Nifty IT followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG.Â
HCL Technologies, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Hindalco were the top-gainers while Cipla, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and UPL remained the top laggards.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 36,818.21, higher by 127.71 points or 0.34 percent while NSE Nifty50 was at 10,884.95, higher by 29.45 points or 0.27 percent.Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more