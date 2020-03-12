Market Sensex, Nifty formally enter bear market zone but the bottom is difficult to predict Updated : March 12, 2020 11:53 AM IST The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty entered bear market on Thursday falling more than 20 percent from its recent high scaled in January. Among stocks, all Nifty stocks were in the red, down 2-17 percent. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but added that it's not too late for countries to act.