The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday amid mixed global cues as concerns over the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases in the country continue to dampen sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.04 percent, or 21.67 points higher at 49,201.98, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,570.90, up 21.50 points, or 0.15 percent.

The market, however, fell soon after opening flat, with the Sensex trading 400 points lower and the Nifty50 trading over 100 points lower at 9:35 am.

Smallcap and midcap indices traded over half a percent lower.

All the sectoral indices traded in the red with the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty falling the most in the early morning session.

Jubilant FoodWorks gained over 2 percent after the company entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

On the Nifty50, Tata Motors, Adani Ports & SEZ, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank led the losses, while ONGC, PowerGrid Corporation, Grasim Industries, UPL and Shree Cement were the top gainers.

Globally, Asian equities bounced between gains and losses on Thursday as a selloff in Chinese technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from US bourses and worries about a semiconductor shortage rattled some investors, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent.