Closing Bell: Investors make Rs 6 lakh crore in 2 days as market extends winning run

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to rise for a second straight day on Thursday amid across-the-board buying, with heavyweights Reliance, Infosys and the HDFC twins being the biggest movers.

Indian equity benchmarks continued to recover for a second straight session on Thursday amid buying across sectors, boosted by strength in heavyweights Reliance, Infosys and the HDFC twins. HCL Tech shares saw cautious gains as investors awaited the software exporter's financial results due later in the day.
Both headline indices held on to most of their intraday gains to settle 1.5 percent higher. The 30-scrip Sensex index surged 954 points or 1.7 percent to touch 57,991.5 at the strongest level of the day and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,414.7.
Here's where the indices stand at the close:
Investors' wealth increased by Rs 3.5 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 271.8 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data. They made Rs 5.7 lakh crore in two days.
Top gainers
StockChange (%)Price (in rupees)
Eicher4.42,647.4
Coal India4207.1
M&M3.2909
Adani Ports2.7850
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.71,767.6
Top losers
Tata Steel-0.61,307
Bajaj Auto-0.63,700
ONGC-0.6174.4
Hindalco-0.8540.9
Cipla-1.21,000
Reliance, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank and TCS together contributed more than 500 points to the gain in Sensex.
Reliance shares rose by Rs 63.8 or 2.5 percent to end at a record Rs 2,782.2  apiece on BSE.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(This story will be updated shortly)
Catch highlights of the day with CNBCTV18.com's market blog
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
