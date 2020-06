Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains from a range-bound session on Thursday buoyed by the financials. Bajaj twins, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank largely contributed to the Nifty50 gains.

The major highlight of the day remained the AGR dues case in the Supreme Court, where Justice Mishra bench allowed DoT (Department of Telecom) more time to consider telcos proposals. The next hearing on this will be held in 3rd week of July. In the meanwhile, the telcos have been asked to submit financial documents.

At 2:00 pm, the Sensex traded 1.50 percent or 504.30 points higher to 34,012.47 while the Nifty50 index rose 1.57 percent or 155.30 points to 10,036.50. Broader indices also gained momentum, by surging over a percent each, in Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes.

All sectors traded in the green, with Nifty Media surging the most, by 2.54 percent followed by Nifty Financials (2.22 percent) and Nifty Bank (2.03 percent).

Coal India, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Zee Entertainment were the Nifty50 top gainers while Nestle India, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.

Meanwhile, the Indian currency ended flat at 76.14 as against the US dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 76.16. The Indian rupee shrugged off the Fitch Ratings' revision of a negative outlook on India's long-term issuer default rating.