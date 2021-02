The Indian equity market ended at record high level for the sixth consecutive session on Monday with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty scaling new highs. The Sensex hit a high of 51,523.38 and the Nifty touched 15,159.90 in the intraday deals.

At the close of trade, the Sensex rallied 617.14 points, or 1.22 percent, higher to 51,348.77, while the Nifty rallied 191.55 points, or 1.28 percent, to end at 15,115.80.

Broader markets also supported the gains with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 rallying over 1.5 percent each.

Barring Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, and Nifty Realty.

Here are key factors driving the market rally:

IT, Banks, Auto, Metals stocks lead gains

Index heavyweights such as Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro, among others lifted Nifty above 15,550 level intraday.

The government's proposal to reduce stake and privatise state-run lenders as well as the announcement of a voluntary vehicle scrappage policy augured well for the banking and auto stocks. This led to a rally in both the sectors since the Union Budget was presented.

Strong global cues

Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday while oil surpassed $60 a barrel on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally, a Reuters report said.

The mood was upbeat in Asia with all major indexes clocking gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent to 721.11, not far from an all-time high of 730.16 touched late last month.

FPI Inflows

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,266 crore in the Indian market in the first five trading sessions of February, as positive sentiment post-Union Budget 2021 sparked a rally in investment.

As per FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 10,793 crore into equities and Rs 1,473 crore in the debt segment between February 1-5. During the period under review, the total net investment stood at Rs 12,266 crore.

Upbeat Q3FY21 Earnings

The December quarter corporate earnings have so far beaten street expectations led by major companies across sectors delivering strong performances with solid management commentary and robust outlook.

The third quarter of fiscal 2021 is turning out to be the third in a row to show more corporate earnings beats than misses with beat/miss ratio of 3.2 within the NIFTY200 index. This indicates corporate profitability continues to be ahead of expectations and analysts expect this should lead to further upgrades and support valuations.

Strong Economic Growth Outlook

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its bi-monthly monetary policy last week projected India's GDP growth rate at 10.5 percent for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The growth outlook has improved significantly, and the vaccination drive will further boost the economic rebound, RBI said. The apex bank expects the Indian economy to grow in the range of 8.3 percent to 26.2 percent in the first half of FY22, followed by a 6 percent growth in Q3FY22.

Technical factor

Analysts believe the market rally can continue and the Nifty can hit 15,200 in the coming sessions.