BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 traded positive on Tuesday afternoon but off the day's high amid persisting fears of coronavirus cases in the country. The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE frontline index traded 91 points higher at 38,235 at 12.08 pm. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 was up 51 points at 11,183.

Earlier, domestic benchmark indices rose after seven straight sessions of losses, lifted by expectations that major centrla banks would push measures to reduce the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Broader market indices also traded positive with the Nifty MidCap 100 index rising 0.58 percent. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index also traded 0.24 percent higher.

All sectors traded positve with Nifty Metal, Pharma and Media advancing the most by up to 3.11 percent. The banking gauge, Nifty Bank slipped from the day's high, trading just 0.14 percent up.

Among shares, Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Sun Pharma were top Nifty gainers, rising between 3 and 6 percent. Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and ITC traded lower, slipped by up to 1.21 percent.

Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure rebounded in trade on Tuesday, surging nearly 5.5 percent and over 8.5 percent, respectively amid ebbing investor concerns over the impact of the coronavirus cases in India.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies jumped more than 8 percent on Tuesday after the company secured a product patent for its system and method for the automatic quality assessment of digital documents.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 2.5 percent lifting benchmark indices. ICICI Bank Ltd climbed 2.7 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd advanced 2.2 percent.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta shares gained 5.1 percent, posting its sharpest intraday gain since early November.

Domestic auto major Bajaj Auto Ltd suffered a straight eighth session of loss, falling as much as 3.7 percent after the company reported a 10 percent drop in February sales on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the SBI Cards and Payment Services, has been subscribed more than 51.87 percent so far on the second day of bidding.

