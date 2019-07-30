Sensex, Nifty edge higher; midcaps, smallcaps underperform

Indian equity benchmark indices traded marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, as global markets remained upbeat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on July 31.

At 12:00 pm, the BSE Sensex was up 40.66 points or 0.11 percent to 37,727.03, while NSE Nifty50 was trading higher 4.65 points or 0.04 percent to 11,193.85. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 was trading lower by 0.34 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.91 percent, respectively.

The Nifty PSU Bank was the worst-performing index followed by the Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Media.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, TCS and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers during the afternoon trade while Grasim, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Britannia were among the top losers.

The share price of Coffee Day Enterprises hit a 20 percent lower circuit on Tuesday after founder VG Siddhartha went reportedly missing from last evening. CCD shares traded at Rs 153.40 per share on the NSE.

Jain Irrigation shares tanked about 16 percent to day's low of Rs 21.40 on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings downgraded the company’s long-term issuer default rating to ‘CCC-‘ from ‘B-' rating earlier.

Shares of Strides Pharma rose over 12 percent in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the company announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Sun Moral International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group.

Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday afternoon as investors await development from US-China talks in Shanghai this week. Meanwhile, all eyes are on US Federal Reserve that will announce interest rate change this week. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index added 0.35 percent.

