Sensex, Nifty edge higher; midcaps, smallcaps underperform

Updated : July 30, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices traded higher on Tuesday tracking Asian peers. Global markets remained upbeat ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement on interest rate cut this week.
At 12:00 pm, the BSE Sensex was up 40.66 points or 0.11 percent to 37,727.03 while NSE Nifty50 was trading higher 4.65 points or 0.04 percent to 11,193.85.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI bank, TCS and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers during the afternoon trade while Grasim, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Britannia were among the top losers.
