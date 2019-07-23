#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex, Nifty edge higher after volatile trade; HDFC twins among top losers

Updated : July 23, 2019 01:43 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation, Titan, Asian Paints, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers in the afternoon session.
HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Adani Ports, SBI and HDFC Bank remained the top laggards.
Nifty PSU Bank was trading lower followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services.
Sensex, Nifty edge higher after volatile trade; HDFC twins among top losers
