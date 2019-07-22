Market
Sensex, Nifty down nearly 1% dragged by financials; HDFC, Kotak Bank top losers
Updated : July 22, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices continued to plunge in Monday afternoon trade amid massive selling in banking and financials stocks post disappointing corporate earnings.
At 12:05 PM, the Sensex was trading 355.39 points lower at 37,981.62 while the Nifty was at 11,323.45, down 95.80 points.
Yes Bank, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were the top gainers in the afternoon session while Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the top laggards on Monday.
