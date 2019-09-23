Sensex, Nifty continue bull run despite bearish IT, pharma; FMCG, financials fuel the rally
Updated : September 23, 2019 01:54 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded higher by 1,283 points, or 3.37 percent, at 39,297 at 12.26 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 index also added 378 points, or 3.35 percent, to trade at 11,652.
Reliance Capital shares slipped 11 percent intraday on Monday after CARE Ratings downgraded the rating to default.
