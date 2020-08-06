Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; financials contribute gains, Bajaj Finance rises over 2%

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd on Inox Leisure

Q1FY21 was a nightmare for the multiplex industry. For the quarter, the company has not booked any amount for rent and CAM charges as it has evoked force majeure clause. Rent and CAM charges which is yet to be confirmed in writing for the quarter was Rs 86 crore. Although management was confident no liability for it will arise in future. In 41 screens at least 75 percent of work is already completed in each screen and is expected to be opened in this financial year for which Rs 28-30 crore more capex needs to be incurred. Company will restart the capex cycle once they reach normalcy. Multiplex industry missed the bus to start their operation in unlock 3.0 also. Even if they are allowed to be opened by the Ministry of Home Affairs then we believe all states will not allow to open theatres at one go in their respective states. Initially for a few months industry will have to function at lower occupancy as people will avoid visiting theatres due to fear of Covid-19. However from a long term perspective, we remain positive on the Multiplex Industry and Inox Leisure considering that stock has corrected more than 50 percent due to covid-19 and we don't see any major change in the long term fundamentals of the Company.