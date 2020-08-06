  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; financials contribute gains, Bajaj Finance rises over 2%

CNBC-TV18 | Published: August 06, 2020 02:11 PM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty extend gains on Thursday after RBI's MPC left repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. Zee Entertainment , GAIL, ONGC, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were the Nifty50 top gainers while M&M, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank remained the index top losers.

