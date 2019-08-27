Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty over 11,100 led by PSU banks, auto

Updated : August 27, 2019 12:37 PM IST

Indian shares traded higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday, helped by buying in PSU Banks, auto, metal and FMCG stocks.
All sectors were in green except Nifty Media and Nifty IT, which declined 0.37 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively.
Britannia, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, GAIL and Eicher Motors were the top-gainers while Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.
