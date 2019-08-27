Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty over 11,100 led by PSU banks, auto

Indian shares traded higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday, helped by buying in PSU Banks, auto, metal and FMCG stocks. The rally in the Indian shares came after Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

At 12:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 181.55 points ,or 0.48 percent, at 37,681.11 while the Nifty50 was at 11,125.15, up by 67.30 points or 0.61 percent.

All sectors were in green except Nifty Media and Nifty IT, which declined 0.37 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively.

The Nifty PSU Bank rose the most followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG.

Britannia, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, GAIL and Eicher Motors were the top-gainers while Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

The share price of National Buildings Construction Company (NBCC) surged over 8 percent intraday on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ordered the release of Rs 7.16 crore to NBCC to finish Amrapali projects.

Shares of Â Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)Â surged over 10 percent on Tuesday on twin effects of HSBC upgrading the stock and the company winning orders worth Rs 2,500 crore.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose in step with their global peers on Tuesday while safe-haven bonds retreated, after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted the two countries would be able to reach a trade deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent after dropping 1.3 percent the previous day.