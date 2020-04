The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied more than eight percent on Tuesday, and are set to register their best trading day since 2009.

Nifty is up more than 1,100 points and Sensex 3,800 points from their recent lows.

At 2:50 pm, Sensex jumped more than 2,300 points or over 8 percent to trade above 29,923.00 and the Nifty rallied 670 points to trade above 8,750.

Broad-based buying was witnessed across sectors. Nifty Pharma was the best performer with over 9 percent gains followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Auto.

Nifty Bank was up more than 2,000 points from the recent low.

These are some reasons behind the rally on Dalal Street:

Gains in global markets:

Asian stock markets rallied for a second day on Tuesday buoyed by tentative signs the coronavirus crisis may be leveling off in New York and receding in Europe.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2 percent and has erased most of last week's losses after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised a massive $991 billion economic stimulus package - equal to 20 percent of GDP.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pared early gains, but rose almost 1 percent.

India may attract $1.3 billion in passive flows

Morgan Stanley expects MSCI to rebalance MSCI India weight in the emerging market (EM) index after India moved into a new regime that increased sector-wise limits for the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI).

Value buying

Investors opted for value buying at lower levels after the Indian market fell almost 30 percent from its recent high that put benchmark indices in an oversold zone.

India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports

The government has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them It had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.

The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10 percent of all Indian pharmaceutical exports.