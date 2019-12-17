Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty above 12,130; metal stocks gain
Updated : December 17, 2019 01:53 PM IST
The BSE Sensex hit a fresh lifetime high of 41,263.
The broader NSE Nifty50 traded 86 points or 0.71 percent higher at 12,139.
The Nifty MidCap 100 index surged half a percent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index was also 0.56 percent up.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more