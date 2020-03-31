Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers amid short-covering after markets plunged in the previous session.

The Sensex opened 3.00 percent or 854.62 points higher at 29,294.94, while the Nifty50 index opened at 8,529.35, up 248.25 points or 3.00 percent.

Broader indices also supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes rising over 2 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading with 1-3 percent gains. However, worries over the economic fallout of nationwide lockdown kept a check on gains.

Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank led gains among Nifty constituents, while IndusInd Bank was the top loser.

Meanwhile in Asia, shares managed a tentative rally on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity.

