The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in banking and pharma stocks. Rally in index heavyweights such as Bajaj twins, IndusInd Bank, Cipla among others lifted Nifty above 10,300 level in the opening trade.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 160.30 points or 0.46 percent higher at 34,892.03, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,318.75, up 74.35 points or 0.73 percent. The market soon gained further, with the Sensex trading over 400 points higher at 35,147 while the Nifty trading at 10,363, up 119.10 points at 9:40 am.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, were up 1.30 percent and 0.94 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, buying was witnessed across the board led by Nifty Pharma, Nifty Private Banks, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media.

Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Coal India were among the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Wipro, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports & SEZ and Hindalco Industries were the top losers.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rallied 10 percent after the company received approval from the Indian drug regulator for Favipiravir used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in India. Glenmark’s Fabiflu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 and has been launched in few centers. Fabiflu, available as a 200 mg tablet, has been priced at Rs 103 per tablet.

Shares of Cipla rose 7 percent to fresh 52-week high after the company launched remdesivir under the brand name Cipremi. It will be marketing and supplying the drug through both government and open market channels. The drug has been approved for adult and pediatric patients hospitalized with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection, particularly those on oxygen support.