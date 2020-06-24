Market Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty above 10,500 on broad-based buying Updated : June 24, 2020 09:43 AM IST Broader indices supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 up 0.94 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank gained the most followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply