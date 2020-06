The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday on upbeat investor sentiment on opening up of businesses amid easing nationwide lockdown.

The Sensex opened 217.85 points or 0.64 percent higher at 34,198.55, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,093.80, up 64.70 points or 0.65 percent.

Buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel among others helped Nifty trade above 10,100 levels.

Broader indices supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rallying 1.44 percent and 0.81 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto saw most gains while Nifty Realty was the only to trade in the red.

Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and Reliance Industries led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while PowerGrid Corporation of India, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, TCS and Britannia Industries were the top index losers.

Shares of oil-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained over 2 percent after it announced that Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in RIL’s digital arm Jio Platforms for a 1.85 percent stake.

Lupin shares gained 1.5 percent after the company and Mylan received European marketing authorization for Nepexto, a biosimilar etanercept.

PowerGrid Corporation of India fell over 1 percent after the Department of Telecommunications asked the company to pay Rs 13,614 crore dues on account of licence fee for FY07-10.

