The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in banking and auto stocks amid a positive trend in Asian peers as investors look for opening up of economies and businesses.

Index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank among others helped Nifty trade near 9,100 levels.

The Sensex opened 85.68 points or 0.28 percent higher at 30,904.29, while the Nifty50 index gained 12.90 points or 0.14 percent to open at 9,079.45. At 9:43 am, the Sensex traded 174 points higher at 30,992 while the Nifty traded 52 points higher at 9,119.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks and supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gaining over 1 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Financial Services gained the most, over 1 percent, followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal.

Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, UPL and HDFC Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Grasim Industries, Shree Cements, Adani Ports & SEZ, NTCP and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top index losers.

Airline stocks InterGlobe Aviation and Spicejet surged after civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that flight operations will resume from 25 May in a calibrated manner.

Shares of Bajaj Auto gained over 3 percent after it reported a marginal rise in Q4FY20 net profit to Rs 1,310 crore from Rs 1,305.6 crore while revenue from operations declined 8.1 percent YoY to Rs 6,815.85 crore due to lower sales volumes on account of the novel coronavirus-led lockdown.