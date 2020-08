The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday on strong global cues after the S&P 500 surged to a new record overnight. Buying across the board helped Nifty reclaim 11,400 levels.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.52 percent, or 199.57 points, higher at 38,727.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,452.15, up 66.80 points, or 0.59 percent.

Broader markets supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising 0.93 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Pharma.

L&T, Adani Ports & SEZ, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Zee Entertainment, HCL Technologies, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the top index losers.

The share price of Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent after the company announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health and its subsidiaries Netmeds for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore.

The investment represents around 60 percent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 percent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries -- Tresara Health, Netmeds Market Place and Dadha Pharma Distribution.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares fell over 2 percent after the company’s Q1FY21 net profit fell 94.3 percent to Rs 30.4 crore from Rs 530.6 crore while revenue declined 34.7 percent to Rs 1,312 crore from Rs 2,008 crore, YoY.