Sensex flat, Nifty hovers around 10,950 after RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 35 bps

Updated : August 07, 2019 01:00 PM IST

At 12:30 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 37,0.46.56, higher by 69.71 points or 0.19 percent.
The NSE Nifty50 was at 10,957.55, trading higher by 8.35 points or 0.08 percent.
Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp were the top-gainers while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, BPCL, Titan and M&M remained the top laggards.
