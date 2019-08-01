Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty trades around 11050; ZEEL shares dip 3%
Updated : August 01, 2019 10:12 AM IST
The BSE Sensex dipped almost 227 points, or 0.61 percent, to trade at 37,254 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 also slipped over 68 points, or 0.61 percent, to 11050.
The Nifty MidCap index fell 107 points, or 0.68 percent, to 15813.50.
