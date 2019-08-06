Sensex extends gains, jumps over 400 points; metal, realty stocks rally

Indian shares extended gains in the afternoon session on Tuesday, supported by metal, realty and financial stocks.

At 02:00 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 37,136.42, higher by 436 points or 1.2 percent while NSE Nifty50 was at 10,955.95, trading higher by 92.40 points or 0.85 percent.

The Nifty Metal index remained the best-performing sector of the day followed by the Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank.

Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and YES Bank were the top-gainers while Zee Entertainment, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries and ONGC remained the top laggards during the afternoon session on Tuesday.

Shares of speciality chemical firm SRF surged over 14 percent on Tuesday after the company reported robust numbers in the June quarter earnings.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares price rose over 7 percent intraday on Tuesday ahead of the release of financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

Meanwhile, Asian shares tumbled after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to new American tariffs.

