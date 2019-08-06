#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex extends gains, jumps over 400 points; metal, realty stocks rally

Updated : August 06, 2019 02:13 PM IST

Indian shares are holding up morning gains are edging higher on Tuesday after Nifty50 surpasses 10,900 level supported by metal, realty, banks' and financial services sectors. 
Nifty Metal remained the best-performing sector of the day followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank.
Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and YES Bank were the top-gainers while Zee Entertainment, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries and ONGC remained the top laggards during the afternoon session on Tuesday. 
