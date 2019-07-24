Market
Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level; auto, metal stocks slip
Updated : July 24, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were top gainers in the afternoon session.
JSW Steel, Vedanta, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and BPCL remained the top laggards.
