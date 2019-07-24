#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level
Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure
Oil prices gain on US inventory drop, Middle East tensions
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level; auto, metal stocks slip

Updated : July 24, 2019 12:44 PM IST

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were top gainers in the afternoon session.
JSW Steel, Vedanta, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and BPCL remained the top laggards.
Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level; auto, metal stocks slip
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This is the only Nifty50 stock that gave double-digit returns in 1 month

This is the only Nifty50 stock that gave double-digit returns in 1 month

L&T Q1 results: Weak infra margins, cautious private capex outlook overshadow strong order inflows

L&T Q1 results: Weak infra margins, cautious private capex outlook overshadow strong order inflows

Nearly 100 fund managers sell entire stake in Yes Bank in last 1 year; what should you do?

Nearly 100 fund managers sell entire stake in Yes Bank in last 1 year; what should you do?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV