Sensex down 50 points, Nifty turns flat; Infosys top loser on whistleblower complaints
Updated : October 22, 2019 02:01 PM IST
The Nifty IT index declined over 4 percent with the Nifty50 heavyweight Infosys falling the most among the IT stocks.
The Nifty Pharma was the best performing index of the day, up 2.38 percent.
