Sensex down 50 points, Nifty turns flat; Infosys top loser on whistleblower complaints

The Indian market turned volatile and was trading mostly flat around noon on Tuesday. At 1:05 pm, the Sensex was trading lower by 48 points or 0.12 percent at 39,243.59 while the Nifty50 was flat at 11,662.40, up 0.55 points.

The Nifty IT index declined over 4 percent with the Nifty50 heavyweight Infosys falling the most among the IT stocks. The Nifty Pharma was the best performing index of the day, up 2.38 percent.

YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Grasim, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top gainers in the afternoon session while Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Infratel were the top laggards.

Infosys shares fell 16 percent today in the biggest intraday fall in six and a half years after whistleblower complaints accused CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters.

The share price of Avanti Feeds rallied 16 percent intraday after the company reported strong September quarter earnings.

Most brokerages have raised their earnings per share (EPS) estimates and revised their target prices on Reliance Industries (RIL) after the company released its September quarter numbers with robust gains in the retail and Jio business.

Meanwhile, world stock indexes rose on Monday as hopes of resolving the US-China trade war bolstered investor optimism.

