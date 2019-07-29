#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex down 300 points; Nifty slips below 11,200; ICICI Bank rises 4%

Updated : July 29, 2019 12:21 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices plunged in the noon session on Monday led by auto and metal  stocks.
Only 4 Nifty50 stocks are in the green during afternoon session. ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys the were top gainers while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Vedanta remained the top laggards.
All sectors remained in the red zone today with the highest losses seen in Nifty Auto followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Metal.
