Sensex down 300 points; Nifty slips below 11,200; ICICI Bank rises 4%

Indian equity benchmark indices extended losses and plunged nearly 1 percent in the noon session on Monday, mainly dragged by auto and metal stocks amid weak corporate results.

At 12:04 pm, the BSE Sensex was down 313.19 points or 0.83 percent to 37,568.17 while NSE Nifty50 slipped 120.50 points or 1.07 percent to 11,163.50. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 1 percent respectively.

Only 4 of the 50 Nifty stocks were trading in the green—ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Vedanta were among the top losers.

All sectors remained in the red zone today with the highest losses seen in Nifty Auto followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Metal.

Shares of auto stocks declined on Monday after reports that the government has proposed a hike in vehicle renewal and registration charges. Moreover, the government has also lowered the GST rate on electric vehicles in order to boost sales of EVs.

Vodafone India shares slumped 24 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 7 after the telecom operator reported a loss in the quarter ended June 30.

Share price of ICICI Bank rose over 4 percent after the private sector lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 as compared to a net loss of Rs 120 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Bond yields fell after the finance minister's comments in an interview that the government did not intend to review its overseas borrowing plan.

Asian shares slipped on Monday as markets anxiously counted down to a likely cut in U.S. interest rates this week with much riding on whether or not the Federal Reserve signals yet more are in the pipeline. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent and Shanghai blue chips 0.1 percent.

