Sensex declines 100 points, Nifty below 12,000; Yes Bank, ZEEL top losers
Updated : December 06, 2019 01:41 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 135 points lower, or 0.36 percent, at 40,644 at 12.24 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also slipped 38 points, or 0.32 percent, to trade at 11,980.
Broader market indices under-performed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index down 0.86 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index was down 0.63 percent.
