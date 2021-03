The Indian equity market extended losses for the second straight session on Thursday dragged by heavy selling across the board as worries over rising coronavirus cases in the country and the possibility of fresh restrictions spooked investors.

The benchmark Sensex plunged 810.31 points, or 1.65 percent to 48,370.00, while the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was trading 244.70 points, or 1.68 percent lower at 14,304.70 as of 1:00 pm.

All the sectoral indices were trading over 1-4 percent lower, with Nifty PSU Bank falling the most over 4 percent, followed by metals, auto, pharma, IT and FMCG indices.

Broader markets also reeled under pressure as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were down over 2 percent each.

The daily COVID-19 cases in India hit a five-month high on Thursday and certain parts of the country have imposed strict restrictions.

India has also put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to meet domestic demand.

“The break of 14,750 yesterday has proved fatal. The market has been on a single slope fall and should be headed to 14,300-14,350. The resistance on the upside is around 14,900 and hence any intraday up move can be used to short this market,” said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Analysts expect volatility to continue in the markets ahead of monthly derivatives expiry.

However, Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends reminded me that from the lows of March 2020, the market has delivered 100 percent returns and said that a 10-12 percent kind of correction after that is “good and healthy.”

“The Nifty had crashed to a low of 13596 on January 29. It won’t bother me if we do not violate the pre-budget lows. In case, in spite of such a path-breaking budget, if we revisit those places or go below that, that is when I would be worried,” he added.

According to him, stocks that fall less in falling markets are leaders of the next bull market.