Sensex could rally to 42,000 levels over long term, says Standard Chartered
Updated : August 12, 2019 09:54 AM IST
The monsoon’s progress, global cues and the next batch of Q1FY20 earnings announcements will remain the major drivers: SCB
On the sectoral front, SCB expects BSE Auto index to outperform the Sensex in the near-term as the resistance and support levels are at 20,000 and 15,000, respectively.
