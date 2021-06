The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by across-the-board gains amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.34 percent, or 176.72 points higher at 52,477.19, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,796.45, up 58.70 points, or 0.37 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up over half a percent each.

Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, among others lifted benchmarks Sensex and Nifty to their all-time high levels.

All the sectoral indices were trading higher led by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto.

PowerGrid Corporation, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries and Coal India were the top gainers among Nifty50 constituents while Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Divi's Laboratories, ONGC and Wipro were the top index losers.

Globally, US bond yields fell to three-month lows and a broad gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday as investors saw enough one-off factors in U.S. consumer price data to back the Federal Reserve’s conviction that rising inflation will be transitory, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.18 percent. Japan’s Nikkei gave up early gains to turn 0.11 percent lower.