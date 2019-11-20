#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Updated : November 20, 2019 01:53 PM IST

In the BSE500 index, more than half (287) of the stocks were in green for the last 1 month period.
Of these, 126 stocks gave double-digit returns, rising over 10 percent for his period.
Corporation Bank was the top gainer, surging over 100 percent in just 1 month.
Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month
