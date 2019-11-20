Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

The benchmark indices have been on a bull run since the last 1 month as the festive season capped the ongoing demand slowdown and lifted sentiment. The BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high on Wednesday, gaining over half a percent to 40,768.83 as against the previous record high of 40,749, hit on November 8. The Nifty also breached the 12,000-mark.

The rally in the benchmark indices today was mainly driven by gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, L&T, and ICICI Bank.

However, in the last one month, a number of stocks have given double-digit returns on positive sentiment. In the BSE500 index, more than half (287) of the stocks were in green for the last 1 month period. Of these, 126 stocks gave double-digit returns, rising over 10 percent for his period.

Corporation Bank was the top gainer, surging over 100 percent in just 1 month. The rise in the stock was mainly due to the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Essar Steel case that the committee of creditors (CoC) has the discretion to decide on the distribution of proceeds of a bankrupt firm. Positive September-quarter results also lifted the stock. For Q2 the lender's consolidated net profit rose 26.5 percent to Rs 131.18 crore YoY.

Corporation Bank was followed by Indiabulls Ventures, which rallied over 60 percent in the last 1 month. Meanwhile, UCO Bank jumped 57 percent on the Essar Steel Case verdict and as the net loss narrowed in the second quarter.

Coffee Day Enterprises, Reliance Infra, and ITD Cementation were the other stocks that rallied over 50 percent each in just 1 month.

Among other gainers, Indiabulls Realestate, Reliance Power, Edelweiss Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, and Reliance Capital were among 12 stocks that rose between 30-50 percent.

YES Bank, Avanti Feeds, HDFC AMC. Andhra Bank, Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors, SBI, Raymond, HUDCO, Glenmark Pharma and IPCA Labs are some other stocks that rose over 20 percent in 1 month.

Among losers, Magma Corp fell the most, down 30 percent followed by Gayatri Projects, down 28 percent. Meanwhile, Reliance Communications, Bajaj Electricals, DCM Shriram, La Opala RG, FirstSource Solutions, Interglobe Aviation lost between 15-20 percent during this period.

