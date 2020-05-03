Business Sell in May and go away: Indian shares could correct after April rally, feel experts Updated : May 03, 2020 06:35 PM IST The coronavirus pandemic has weakened investor risk appetite because of the damage to economies world over. Investors would prefer to take some money off the table after the rally in April which lifted benchmark indices around 20 percent First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365