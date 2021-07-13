See 20-25% volume decline in cement this quarter; positive on UltraTech: HDFC Securities

There have been mixed actions in the cement sector during the first quarter of FY22, said Rajesh Ravi, Institutional Research Analyst-Cement at HDFC Securities.

“During April and May, the whole industry was hit on the volume front and cement sector was no exception. This quarter, it seems that the volume decline could be to the tune of 20-25 percent,” he said.

According to him, few companies like ACC and Ambuja Cement are expected to do relatively better in terms of volumes.

“Increasing fuel prices will have an impact on the numbers not only in one quarter but also in subsequent quarters and this is where the pricing action is coming into play,” he added.

The pace of new expansion has come down in the sector. “That is why in this quarter, the pricing has been much stronger in the east, west and south market, around 7 percent improvement has happened on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis whereas north and central is between 3 percent and 4 percent sequential increase,” Ravi further mentioned.

He has a reduce rating on Shree Cement owing to its lofty valuations. “We have a reduce rating on Shree Cement. Though the company has been doing exceptionally good in terms of franchise, it has become more of trade focused. The valuations have also gone up and the stock continues to trade at super-expensive valuations and that is why we do not have a positive rating on the stock,” he explained.

“We are more positive on UltraTech Cement in the largecap space,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.