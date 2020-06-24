Sectors with material linkages with China at risk, says report; auto, pharma, chemicals industries to get impacted

Last week's border conflict between India and China has heightened the geopolitical tensions between the two countries, and it will not only impact the supply chain and raw material imports but also various other sectors, said a Motilal Oswal report.

The report also highlighted the fact that the relation could worsen further, as some media reports indicate that the Government of India has asked the industries to prepare a list of products imported from China. This could lead to import of only essential items from the neighbouring country.

Ever since FY00, India's imports from China have risen steeply from 2.6 percent to 14 percent ($65.5 billion) in FY20. To control such a staggering number would be difficult for the Indian government. In case of FDI as well, China's inflow over FY00-20 to India stood at $2.4 billion out of India’s total FDI inflow of $ 470.1 billion.

The immediate action on the imports remains undecided but selective sectors will continue to face the brunt of the ongoing border tensions, it added.

According to Oswal's report, several sectors will be negatively impacted given they have material inter-linkages with China as well as supply-chain for many Indian firms. Auto, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, telecom, chemicals and renewable power sector (Solar) are the most dependent in terms of sourcing from China.

The report further added that it will be difficult and expensive for Indian firms to immediately find alternative suppliers. However, for a sustained change, structural reforms could encourage manufacturing (ease of doing business, ease of compliance burden, etc.) while market reforms could augur well to augment India’s manufacturing competitiveness.