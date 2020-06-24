Market
Sectors with material linkages with China at risk, says report; auto, pharma, chemicals industries to get impacted
Updated : June 24, 2020 07:25 PM IST
India-China LAC tensions will impact the supply chain and raw material imports along with various other sectors negatively, says Motilal Oswal report.
The report also highlighted that the relation could further worsen, which will disrupt the supply chain for Indian firms.
Auto, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, telecom, chemicals and renewable power sector (Solar) are the most dependent on China for raw materials, the report adds.