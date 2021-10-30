Second straight weekly loss for Sensex as private banking, oil & gas stocks tumble

Indian equity benchmarks took a second straight weekly hit dragged by weakness in private sector banking stocks primarily, along with oil & gas and IT shares. Broader indices also extended losses to a second week.

Financial results remained in the spotlight. A mixed show by India Inc and bearish foreign institutional investors kept the pressure in the market.

For the week ended October 29, the Sensex index shed 1,514.7 points to settle at 59,306.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 443.3 points to 17,671.7 -- falling 2.5 percent each.

The Nifty Midcap 100 fell two percent for the week and its smallcap counterpart slid 1.9 percent.

Highlights of the week gone by

Morgan Stanley downgraded Indian equities over expensive valuations, joining Nomura, turning investors cautious over the recent surge to a series of peaks.

Weak global cues also kept investors on the back foot.

"Global markets turned weak although the European Central Bank decided to keep policy rates unchanged despite inflationary pressure while slow GDP growth in the US tested investors' confidence," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Back-to-back record highs in the Bank Nifty index, taking it past the 41,000 mark for the first time, were followed by a sharp U-turn on profit booking as Earnings were mostly in line with estimates.

In the medium to long term, the banking sector is expected to perform well, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities. M anagement commentaries from most banks indicated a strong festive season and an optimistic growth outlook, she said.

Globally, Evergrande remained in focus as the financially troubled Chinese developer came close to yet another deadline to pay interest on certain bonds.

Nearly all of NSE's sectoral indices succumbed to negative territory, with the Nifty Private Bank being the worst hit -- down 3.6 percent for the week. The banking and financial services gauges fell 2.8-3 percent, though the Nifty PSU Bank eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.

"With larger banks reporting their Q2 results, Bank Nifty remained a focal point as the majority of these behemoths either beat or performed in line with market expectations. Banks' PAT increased as interest income increased and asset quality improved, which was partially offset by interest rate reversals, increased slippages, and declining margins," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

The banking sector is expected to perform well in the medium to long term, as management commentary from most banks indicates a strong festive season and an optimistic growth outlook, she added.

Losses weren't limited to financial stocks. The oil & gas and IT barometers also tumbled 2.8 percent each. The Nifty Metal fell 2.2 percent.

In the Nifty50 universe, as many as 37 scrips took weekly cuts. Axis Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the worst hit. On the other hand, UltraTech, ICICI Bank, UPL, Asian Paints, Shree Cements and Tata Consumer were the top gainers.

Nifty gainers

Stock Weekly change (%) UltraTech 6.8 ICICI Bank 5.6 UPL 5.1 Asian Paints 4 Shree Cements 3.2 Tata Consumer 1.8 Tata Steel 1.5 Divi's Labs 1.5 Maruti Suzuki 1 Cipla 1

Nifty losers

Stock Weekly change (%) Axis Bank -9.2 Adani Ports -9 NTPC -8.5 BPCL -6.6 Coal India -6.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank -6.5 HDFC Bank -5.8 ITC -5.7 Wipro -5.2 ONGC -5.1 Eicher Motors -4.9

In the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 packs, Dhani Ibull Ventures, RBL Bank, Coforge, Rail Vikas and Sterlite Tech -- down between 8.9 percent and 18 percent -- were the top losers. Ramco Cements, Canara Bank, Oil India, Tanla Solutions and Chambal Fertilisers -- up 7.5-14.8 percent -- were the top gainers.

Almost 350 scrips on BSE 500 -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- declined for the week.

The road ahead

Some 350 companies are scheduled to post their quarterly numbers in the coming week, including HDFC, SBI, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Fashion, Godrej Properties and Dabur.

A private survey on manufacturing trends in the country due on Monday will be tracked to assess the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic lows.