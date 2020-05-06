Business Second down leg in Nifty has begun, says Jefferies; lists 10 stocks that can weather storm Updated : May 06, 2020 09:40 AM IST Jefferies says the Nifty is not cheap at 15.4 times one year forward earnings It said the delay in a fiscal package to revive the economy raises the probability that it might disappoint market expectations First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365