Second down leg in Nifty has begun, says Jefferies; lists 10 stocks that can weather storm

The steep fall in the Nifty in the first two trading sessions of this week marks the beginning of the second down leg in the market, says broking firm Jefferies. In a note to clients, Jefferies has said that at 15.4 times one year forward earning, the Nifty valuation is at a 10-year average and not cheap.

"Consensus has already cut Nifty FY21 bottom-up EPS estimates by 15 percent since February and more is likely as the results season progresses," the Jefferies note said.

"The delay in the fiscal package raises the probability that the same might disappoint market expectations," the note said.

Jefferies screened the BSE 200 universe for non-financial stocks that have corrected by more than 20 percent, but can withstand the current storm.

"We focussed on companies with net cash balance sheet and Return on Equity of 12 percent plus. The filtered list includes Tech Mahindra, Voltas, Titan, Eicher, Bosch, Supreme, Thermax, Just Dial, Finolex Industries and Astral Poly," the note said.

Jefferies preferred picks in its defensive portfolio are Sun Pharma, Infosys, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Marico, NTPC, ICICI, HDFC and Kotak.

Also read: What to expect from Yes Bank Q4 earnings today