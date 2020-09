The new rules for the multi-cap funds issued by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) will result in a high quantum of buying in mid and small-cap stocks and could trigger the "Lollapalooza effect" in small caps.

As per the new guidelines, multi-cap mutual funds will need to invest a minimum of 25 percent in large, mid and small-cap stocks each. The regulator clarified that mutual funds will have many options to meet the new requirement on asset allocation, based on the preference of their unit-holders.

What is 'Lollapalooza effect'

Charlie Munger, an American businessman, investor, and partner of legendary investor Warren Buffett, coined the term "Lollapalooza effect". He referred it to a situation when several factors combine and create outcomes for shares to rise.

"When three or four tendencies were operating at once in the same situation, the outcome wasn’t linear, it was straight up," Munger once said on this investing jargon.

According to ICICI Securities, certain factors such as SEBI's new rules for the multi-cap funds along with global liquidity and "margin of safety" are expected to combine and trigger the Lollapalooza effect in broader markets.

Multi-cap schemes of mutual funds have an AUM of Rs 1.47 lakh crore as of August 2020 with large, mid and small caps accounting for 74 percent, 16 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

The new SEBI rules will entail multi cap funds to increase their holdings in mid and small caps by 9 percent (Rs 12,700 crore) and 18 percent (Rs 27,000 crore) while reducing their large cap allocation by 24 percent (Rs 35,500 crore) over the next five months.

Analysts believe that even if there is some shift in allocation to small caps, then it will be positive for high quality small cap names which will see maximum flows.

ICICI Securities noted that the mid and small cap stocks peaked out in January 2018 and since then they have had a bear run, which has increased earnings yield spread of micro, small and midcaps over large caps to 460 bps, 180 bps and 110 bps currently. This is evident with the resilience shown by mid and small cap indices during the COVID-19 episode.

Further, "flexible inflation targeting" framework unveiled by the US Federal Reserve chairman indicates that the accommodative stance of central banks is here to stay for the medium term which is positive for emerging market flows and broader markets in India, it said.