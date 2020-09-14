SEBI's new rule could push buying of US$3.9 billion worth small-cap stocks, says CLSA report

The talk-of-the-street is the new regulation by SEBI on multi-cap mutual fund schemes. The minimum 25 percent rule will effectively force multi-cap funds to be perennially overweight small and mid-caps and underweight large-caps, resulting in a dramatic buying of small-caps, says a report by CLSA.

According to the brokerage, the industry is already hopeful of a re-look as this change may hurt investor returns. Late yesterday, the authorities clarified that they will allow the re-classification of multi-cap funds to other categories, which may limit real gains for small-caps, and could hurt them in the worst-case scenario.

At 11:30 am, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index were trading 2.84 percent and 5.20 percent higher respectively.

Multi-cap funds make up 12 percent (US$20 billion) of total AUM (assets under management) of the domestic mutual fund industry. This means that there will a shift in the pattern of investing in the indexes by multi-cap funds.

From now on, most of the funds could be significantly overweight in small-caps (25 percent versus 6 percent earlier), reasonably overweight in mid-caps (25 percent versus 13 percent earlier) and massively underweight in large-caps (max 50 percent versus an index weight of 74 percent earlier), indicated the brokerage report.

Shifting of funds to mid-caps and small-caps

CLSA also clearly stated that this rule could theoretically drive a US$5.7 billion (Rs 416 billion) sell down of large-caps and drive a shift of US$1.8 billion (Rs 132 billion) into mid-caps and US$3.9 billion (Rs 284 billion) buying of small-cap stocks by multi-cap funds.

"This theoretical inflow into small-cap stocks implies a big 6.4 percent of the free float market cap of BSE-500 small-cap stocks and equate to a huge 6.2 days of traded volume in all of these stocks, added the brokerage.

In comparison, buying in mid-caps will equate to 1.3 percent of free-float market cap and 1.1 days of traded volume. Selling in large-caps would be 0.7 percent of market cap and a day of volume.

What does the industry have to say?

The comments from the mutual fund industry are not at all supportive. They feel that the rule may not be best to achieve higher investor returns. Some of them have already spoken to SEBI for a re-look in the restrictions, hoping for a practical solution.

The brokerage suspects that the industry participants may demand a new flexi-cap category or could even consider changing the category of multi-cap to others like pure large-cap or large and mid-cap. Alternately, they could use their distributor channel to make investors shift from multi-cap to other fund categories, ie large, large and mid-cap, mid-cap and small-caps.