Market SEBI's new rule could push buying of US$3.9 billion worth small-cap stocks, says CLSA report Updated : September 14, 2020 02:12 PM IST Multi-cap funds make up 12 percent (US$20 billion) of total AUM of the domestic mutual fund industry. At 11:30 am, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index were trading 2.84 percent and 5.20 percent higher respectively.