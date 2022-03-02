SEBI tried in right earnest to investigate NSE colocation case: Ajay Tyagi

Former SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the market regulator tried in right earnest to investigate the NSE colocation case. The matter was complex and the regulator came out with a series of orders, he said.

There is no question about SEBI's orders in the NSE colocation case being weak, said Tyagi. Other enforcement agencies have their own mandate on the NSE colocation matter, he said.

EXPLAINED

There is "no pre-judging any order", said Tyagi, and there is a possibility of the market regulator missing something in the matter. Investigation in case of Chitra Ramkrishna came out as a part of the NSE co-location case, he said.

Certain brokers are said to have benefitted from preferential access on NSE's trading platform between 2010 and 2015. The controversy first came to light in January 2015 through a whistleblower's mail.

Asked whether he is keeping a secret around the Himalayan yogi, Tyagi said: if "There is no secret in my heart."

The CBI has arrested Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer of NSE, in connection with irregularities in the exchange’s colocation facility between 2010 and 2015.

Tyagi said there is a need for more enforcement to come from SEBI, which is using AI and many more measures on the surveillance side. "Insider trading is the biggest issue," said Tyagi.

He also said that public and private sector companies should follow the same set of norms on minimum public shareholding (MPS).