Capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday mandated all listed entities to make disclosures on any forensic audit initiated along with the final audit report and management commentary.

In order to address the gaps in the availability of information on the forensic audit of listed entities, the Board has decided that in case of initiation of such audits, listed entities shall disclose to the stock exchanges the fact of initiation of forensic audit along-with name of entity initiating the forensic audit and reasons for the same.

The final forensic audit report shall also be disclosed on receipt by the listed entity, along with comments of the management.

However, forensic audit initiated by regulatory or enforcement agencies need not be disclosed, Sebi said.

Further, among a slew of decisions taken, the board also approved the amendment of Mutual Fund Regulations to introduce a Code of Conduct for Fund Managers including Chief Investment Officers and Dealers of AMCs. The Chief Executive Officer will be responsible to ensure that the Code of Conduct is followed by all such officers.

At present, this code of conduct is only applicable to trustees and the AMC.

The Board approved an amendment to MF Regulations to enable Asset Management Companies to become a self-clearing member of the recognised Clearing Corporations to clear and settle trades in the debt segment of recognised stock exchanges, on behalf of its mutual fund schemes.

The regulator also approved the proposal of strengthening the role of Debenture Trustees (DT) so as to protect the interest of debenture holders. The debenture shall exercise independent due diligence of the assets on which charge is being created. The DT shall take required action by convening the meeting of debenture holders for enforcement of security, joining the inter-creditor agreement (under the framework specified by RBI), etc.