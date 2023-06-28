CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsSEBI tightens disclosure rules for FPIs, seeks granular info on ownership & control

SEBI tightens disclosure rules for FPIs, seeks granular info on ownership & control

SEBI tightens disclosure rules for FPIs, seeks granular info on ownership & control
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 28, 2023 9:41:09 PM IST (Updated)

The watchdog will enhance disclosure requirements for FPIs, including mandating additional granular-level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control of objectively identified FPIs meeting certain criteria and conditions.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday tightened the disclosure rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) for possible circumvention of the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement.

Live TV

Loading...

The new provisions for additional disclosures from FPIs come after the Sebi could not identify the beneficial owners of some foreign portfolio investments in Adani stocks since the existing regulations are lax in identifying the true owners of many investments.
The watchdog will enhance disclosure requirements for FPIs, including mandating additional granular-level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control of objectively identified FPIs meeting certain criteria and conditions.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X