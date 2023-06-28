SEBI tightens disclosure rules for FPIs, seeks granular info on ownership & control

The watchdog will enhance disclosure requirements for FPIs, including mandating additional granular-level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control of objectively identified FPIs meeting certain criteria and conditions.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday tightened the disclosure rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) for possible circumvention of the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement.

The new provisions for additional disclosures from FPIs come after the Sebi could not identify the beneficial owners of some foreign portfolio investments in Adani stocks since the existing regulations are lax in identifying the true owners of many investments.

