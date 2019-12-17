Sebi slaps Rs 8 crore fine on PC Jeweller promoters for insider trading
Updated : December 17, 2019 08:35 PM IST
Sebi had conducted an investigation into the scrip of PC Jeweller to ascertain whether the suspected entities had traded in the scrip.
Shares of PC Jeweller ended at Rs 25.90, down Rs 1.75, or 6.33 percent on the BSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more