Market
Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh on ICICI Pru Trust, ICICI Pru AMC for not exercising due diligence
Updated : December 25, 2019 06:54 AM IST
Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a total penalty of Rs 5 lakh on ICICI Prudential Trust and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.
The regulator noted that investments were made in companies other than those in the FMCG industry which was against the mandate of the scheme.
Sebi noted that trustees, being under such trust obligation ought to ensure that the timing and the quantum of distribution of dividend are in the best interest of investors.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more