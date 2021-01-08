Business Sebi proposes relaxed norms to facilitate new entrants set up stock exchanges, depositories Updated : January 08, 2021 06:19 PM IST Any resident individual or domestic institution owned and controlled by a resident can set up the MII and hold up to 100 percent shareholding. However, the promoter shareholding shall be brought down to either 51 percent or 26 percent in 10 years, suggested Sebi. SEBI has sought public comments on the proposals by February 5. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply