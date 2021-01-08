  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

Sebi proposes relaxed norms to facilitate new entrants set up stock exchanges, depositories

Updated : January 08, 2021 06:19 PM IST

Any resident individual or domestic institution owned and controlled by a resident can set up the MII and hold up to 100 percent shareholding.
However, the promoter shareholding shall be brought down to either 51 percent or 26 percent in 10 years, suggested Sebi.
SEBI has sought public comments on the proposals by February 5.
Sebi proposes relaxed norms to facilitate new entrants set up stock exchanges, depositories

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement