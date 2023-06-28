SEBI promises new rules on TER regulations for mutual funds

Speaking after the Sebi board meeting, Buch said the issue around the total expense ratio for mutual funds was discussed in depth and a new consultation paper will be drafted taking into consideration the data shared by the industry.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Wednesday said the markets regulator will publish a new consultation paper on total expense ratio (TER) regulations for mutual funds (MFs).

The total expense ratio represents the overall cost borne by mutual funds in managing and operating a mutual fund scheme. It encompasses various expenses, including fund management fees, administrative charges, and other operational costs.

She said the mutual fund industry will be pleased to see the new draft TER regulations and it will be released soon.

Previously, SEBI had issued a consultation paper presenting proposals for the rationalisation of TER in mutual funds. The paper suggested that TER should be calculated at the asset management company (AMC) level rather than at the scheme level. This approach aims to provide a more holistic view of the expenses incurred by mutual funds.

Additionally, the consultation paper put forth the recommendation that TER should incorporate additional components such as securities transaction tax (STT), goods and services tax (GST) on investment, and advisory fees. By including these factors in the computation of TER, a more comprehensive understanding of the costs associated with mutual funds can be achieved.

Earlier, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) had written to SEBI raising pertinent questions over the inclusion of goods and services tax (GST), transaction costs, security transaction tax (STT), and brokerage in the total expense ratio.

AMFI said the industry is agreeable to adding GST to the total expense ratio, even though as a principle, GST being a statutory levy should be charged over and above the TER. So AMFI has told SEBI that the tax can be made a part of the TER in such a way that the GST is added at all possible levels.

AMFI has further said that the TER slabs in the consultation paper may need further review to add the GST impact at various levels. Further, the industry body has suggested that STT being a government levy should not be part of the TER.