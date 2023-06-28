SEBI promises new rules on TER regulations for mutual funds

Speaking after the Sebi board meeting, Buch said the issue around the total expense ratio for mutual funds was discussed in depth and a new consultation paper will be drafted taking into consideration the data shared by the industry.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Wednesday said the markets regulator will publish a new consultation paper on total expense ratio (TER) regulations for mutual funds (MFs).

The total expense ratio represents the overall cost borne by mutual funds in managing and operating a mutual fund scheme. It encompasses various expenses, including fund management fees, administrative charges, and other operational costs.